Sobhita Dhulipala Not At All Reason for Divorce with Samantha: Chaitanya

In an honest and open conversation with Youtuber Vamshi Kurapati, Naga Chaitanya opens up about his divorce from actress Samantha and the repercussions it had on his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala.

The Thandel actor made it clear that his divorce from Samantha was a mutual decision and having grown up in a broken family himself, would never make such a big decision in spur of the moment. Chaitanya maintained that he has huge respect for Samantha and that both of them had gone their own ways in their lives with grace.

When asked about the hate Sobhita received the moment their relationship became public, Naga Chaitanya felt bad about his wife for having to face the vile comments that came her way.

“I feel very bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it,” Chaitanya said and talked about how organically his relationship with his wife had built through messages on Instagram.

“She wasn’t connected to my past in any way at all,” declared the Tollywood star while heaping praise on Sobhita as his “true hero” for navigating the turmoil with such grace and poise.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in an intimate ceremony attended by family on 4th of December last year. Kudos to the Akkineni star for reacting on an extremely personal topic with grace and requesting people to stop speculating on his past now that he is happily married and moving on with his life.

Coming to films, Chaitanya starred Thandel opened on a bumper not by minting 21 crores gross worldwide on Friday. Right from the first show, the movie has been garnering a lot of praise from critics and fans alike. Naga Chaitanya’s efforts to essay the role of Thandel Raju in particular was well-received.