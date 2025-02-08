Madham Teaser Success: To watch Madham, one must have the courage, says Film Unit

Madham is all set to release on March 14th. The teaser was recently screened alongside Thandel movie in theaters and has been receiving a positive response. Directed by Vamsi Krishna Malla, the film features Harsha Gangavarapu, Latha Vishwanath, and Inaya Sultana in key roles. The film is produced under the banner of Ekaiva Homes Pvt. Ltd by Surya Devara Ravindranath (Chinna Babu) and Ramesh Babu Koya. With the success of the recently released teaser, the film unit addressed the media. At the teaser success meet, the team shared their thoughts

Director Vamsi Krishna Malla said, "Our film Madham will be released on March 14. I want to thank everyone who worked on this project. When I first saw the story provided by our producer Ramesh, I was quite nervous. A raw, rustic film like this is rare in Telugu cinema. Such content is more common in Tamil and Malayalam films. I truly connected with the story of Madham, and its climax is something that has never been seen in Indian cinema before. To experience this film, one needs a lot of heart and courage."

Writer Ramesh Babu Koya expressed, "I am grateful to Vamsi Krishna for adapting my story so wonderfully. I also thank everyone who supported us throughout this journey, and I am thankful to the audience for their warm reception of the teaser."

Inaya Sultana shared, "I love playing negative roles, and in Madham, I had the privilege of portraying a significant character. Director Vamsi did an amazing job with the film and supported me during difficult scenes. He was the reason I could perform at my best. Latha is a great friend, and Harsha acted with great realism. The film has turned out beautifully. It's releasing on March 14, and I request everyone to watch it."

Harsha Gangavarapu said, "In Madham, the story is the real hero. The film is filled with intense emotions, and the narrative is fantastic. Everyone was cast in roles that suit them perfectly, and all the characters are well-developed. There’s ample scope for every actor to shine. With Ramesh's incredible story and Vamsi's outstanding direction, I’m confident the movie will resonate with everyone."

Latha Vishwanath stated, "I played a character very close to my real-life personality, so it was an easy and enjoyable experience. I am thankful to the director and producer for giving me such a wonderful role. It was a joy to act alongside my friend Inaya and with Harsha. Madham is releasing on March 14, and I hope everyone supports it."