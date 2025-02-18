Samantha’s Rakt Bhramand Hit by Budget Scam, Shoot Suspended

Samantha’s latest web series Rakt Bhramand has hit a major snag after a budget scam was discovered, leading to a production pause. The series, a horror fantasy co-produced by Netflix and D2R, began shooting in September 2024 but has only completed 26 days of filming. The show, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal, was expected to be a big hit following Samantha's previous work in Citadel Honey Bunny.

However, things have taken a turn. It has been revealed that half of the show’s budget has already been spent, with a significant portion of it allegedly involved in a scam. An executive producer is believed to be at the center of this financial mismanagement, and an investigation is currently underway. Raj and DK, who are overseeing the series, are also reportedly concerned about the rising costs due to changes being made by director Rahi Anil Barve on the set.

Production delays are also being caused by these changes, further inflating the costs. Despite Netflix’s willingness to spend a large budget on the series, whispers on set indicate concerns over overspending.

With Rakt Bhramand's production on hold due to a budget scam, fans and the crew are uncertain about its future.