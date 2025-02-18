Palash Sen reflects on Akshay Kumar’s unwavering support: A backing no one has given me in years

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) In a heartfelt post on social media, singer-composer Palash Sen expressed his deep gratitude for the exceptional support he received from Akshay Kumar.

Sen expressed deep gratitude, revealing that Akshay's backing was unlike any he had experienced from Bollywood in years. Despite the two not knowing each other personally at the time, the actor extended unwavering support, which Sen described as a rare gesture in the industry. Palash took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid photo of himself posing with Kumar. Alongside it, he wrote in the caption, “An open letter to Akshay Kumar.. Who is far away from Hera Pheri in real life and the most 'Welcome'ing actor I've known..”

The singer also shared a couple of notes for the actor. One of them read, “Dear Akshay..This is my open letter of appreciation to you.. I generally write such posts to highlight an issue that starts bothering me, or to highlight something that purely pisses me off. But today, I write this to highlight something that left me with a smile and pleasantly surprised.”

“But here you were giving me support & a backing no one from Bollywood has, in years.. And we both didn't even know each other. And then I met you & saw your humility, respect & your professionalism. And here we are and Mahakal chalo will release tomorrow,” read another note.

Sen concluded by writing, “Another thing that's rare to find is a kickass sense of humor.. Your comic timing on and off screen is bang on.. And I feel a person who can make someone smile and laugh, has the lord's blessings. Phhir milenge, Akshay. Stay awesome, stay fit and stay spiritual. Jai Mahakal…”

With Maha Shivratri approaching on February 26, Akshay and Dr. Palash Sen have joined forces for a new single, "Mahakal Chalo." Released on February 17, the track features the soulful vocals of both Akshay and Palash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.