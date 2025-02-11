Samantha's Reaction to Naga Chaitanya's Divorce Comments?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for sharing insights into her personal and professional life on social media, recently posted an Instagram story that has sparked discussions among her fans. Many believe her post is a subtle response to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s recent remarks regarding their divorce and his relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha shared a quote from spiritual guru Sadhguru that reads, “As a human, you are not a being. You are a becoming, an ongoing process. Nothing is fixed – you can be whichever way you want to be.” Fans speculate that this could be her way of addressing Chaitanya’s statements about moving on post-divorce.

Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Divorce and Sobhita Dhulipala

In a recent interview on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya spoke candidly about his divorce from Samantha. He questioned why people perceive him negatively for the split, emphasizing that both he and Samantha have moved forward in their lives. He also addressed the online criticism directed at his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, clarifying that their relationship began organically after his divorce and had no connection to his previous marriage.

Chaitanya expressed disappointment over the backlash Sobhita has faced, calling her a “true hero” for handling the situation with grace. He reiterated that he holds great respect for his past relationship while embracing his present happiness.

A Look Back at Samantha and Chaitanya’s Journey

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Their bond extended beyond the silver screen, leading to their marriage in 2017. However, in 2021, the couple officially announced their separation, leaving fans heartbroken.

Naga Chaitanya’s Latest Film ‘Thandel’ Hits Theaters

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya’s latest film Thandel was released on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by a real-life incident involving 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistani authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

Producer Allu Aravind shared details about the gripping true story, stating, “This incident occurred in a small village near Vizag. A group of fishermen had traveled to Gujarat for a 30-day fishing expedition. Unfortunately, due to unexpected weather conditions, they unknowingly crossed international waters and were apprehended by Pakistani authorities. They spent 22 years in prison, and their families endured immense hardships while fighting to bring them back.”

