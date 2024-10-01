Mahesh Babu's Silence on Devara Movie

Tollywood's renowned film enthusiast and star reviewer, Mahesh Babu, has left fans and followers puzzled. Unlike his usual prompt reviews, Mahesh has remained silent on one of 2024's most anticipated releases, Devara, despite its release three days ago.

Known for his speedy and enthusiastic reviews, Mahesh's social media posts often generate significant buzz. Earlier this month, he impressed fans by sharing his thoughts on Mathu Vadalara 2 just a day after its release.

Also read: HYDRAA: Musi Demolition Drive Set to Begin Shortly

Given Mahesh's close friendship with Jr NTR, whom he affectionately addresses as a brother, and his professional connection with director Koratala Siva (having collaborated on Bharath Ane Nenu and Srimanthudu), many expected his timely review of Devara.

Mahesh's silence has sparked speculation, but insiders suggest it's only a matter of time before he shares his thoughts. Fans eagerly await his trademark tweet, which will undoubtedly influence the film's reception.

All eyes are also on Allu Arjun, another close friend of Jr NTR's, to see if he'll follow suit with his own review.

Also read: Rajinikanth Admitted to Hospital