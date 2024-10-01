HYDRAA: Musi Demolition Drive Set to Begin Shortly

As part of the Musi River clean-up project, authorities are set to demolish homes in the first phase of relocations from the river's surrounding areas. Revenue officials have sealed marked homes in Chaderghat, where 20 houses have already been marked for demolition, and the residents have been relocated.

The Revenue Department and the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation are set to carry out the demolitions on Tuesday, October 1, for the first time. It has been clarified that the demolitions in the Musi riverfront areas are unrelated to the recent Hyderabad floods. Demolition activities will occur in Chaderghat, Musanagar, Rasoolpur, and Vinayaknagar.

