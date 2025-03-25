Hyderabad Real Estate Slowdown: HYDRAA Not Responsible, says Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Monday addressed concerns raised by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Assembly, clarifying that the ongoing slump in the real estate sector is a nationwide trend, affecting cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune. He emphasized that this downturn has no connection with the activities of HYDRAA in Hyderabad.

Sridhar Babu explained that various factors contribute to the real estate sector’s decline, but HYDRAA’s work, which focuses on protecting lakes, water bodies, and nalas, is not responsible for the slowdown. He highlighted that of the 9,078 complaints received regarding encroachments, 7,249 have already been resolved, with most complaints coming from poor and middle-class families. The minister mentioned that hundreds of people visit the HYDRAA office daily to lodge complaints, showing the public's trust in the organization’s efforts to protect Hyderabad’s environment.

Addressing concerns over land disputes, Sridhar Babu also reassured the Assembly that the state government would not take any land from Hyderabad Central University (HCU). He emphasized that both he and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka are alumni of HCU, and the university's Vice-Chancellor and registrar had confirmed that the university does not own the lake or the rocks in question. The minister reiterated that no part of HCU land would be claimed by the government.