Men dress up as women for unique ritual at this Kerala temple

Kollam, March 25 (IANS) In the heart of Kerala, the Kottankulangara Devi temple at Chavara in Kollam hosts a unique ritual where, for two days, thousands of men transform themselves into 'women' in devotion to the goddess.

Dressed in traditional attire, they gather in long lines, each carrying a distinctive lamp in their hands.

This unusual tradition, known as "Kottankulangara Chamayavilakku," takes place during the final two days of the temple's 19-day annual festival.

According to the legend, men who dress as women during this time and offer prayers to the deity are believed to have their wishes fulfilled.

The origin of the ritual traces back to a group of cowherd boys who, according to folklore, would playfully dress as girls and offer flowers and a local delicacy called 'kottan' to a stone.

One day, the goddess is said to have appeared before one of the boys, leading to the establishment of the temple and the continuation of this extraordinary practice. The stone remains enshrined as the temple's deity, and there is a popular belief that it has been growing in size over the years.

Over time, the festival has grown significantly, with more than 10,000 men participating annually. Many arrive with family and friends, while local women assist those unfamiliar with wearing a saree, the preferred attire for the ritual. Participants also apply elaborate makeup, blurring the distinction between genders.

Remya, a local resident, has witnessed the festival's increasing popularity. "Every year, more people come from distant places and different faiths to take part. The local women, including myself, help the men and boys who struggle with wearing sarees. With the makeup, it's often impossible to tell who is a man or a boy," she told IANS.

Although the most auspicious time for the ritual is between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., the influx of devotees means that the procession extends into the evening. Participants carry the temple's signature lamps, which are mounted on long wooden rods that reach waist height. These lamps, available for rent, are a distinctive feature of the ritual and are found only at this temple.

As the festival concludes early on Wednesday, thousands of devotees will depart, carrying with them hopes, prayers, and the blessings of the goddess.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.