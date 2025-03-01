Hyderabad Real Estate: Is It Good Time to Invest in March 2025?

Hyderabad’s residential real estate sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in 2025, despite facing challenges following the establishment of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). While the regulatory scrutiny impacted transaction volumes, the overall market value saw substantial growth, highlighting the city’s steady demand for housing.

Stable Transactions and Rising Market Value

According to data from Square Yards, Hyderabad recorded 75,512 residential transactions in 2024, including apartments, plots, and villas. This marks a slight increase from the 74,495 transactions in 2023. However, the real highlight was the 13% rise in total registered home sales value, reaching Rs 45,190 crore. This growth underscores the increasing property prices and continued buyer interest despite regulatory hurdles.

Impact of HYDRAA on Market Activity

The formation of HYDRAA in July 2024 introduced stricter compliance measures, making homebuyers more cautious. This shift in consumer behavior led to delays in transaction closures as buyers prioritized legal clearances and project compliance before making purchase decisions. Consequently, the fourth quarter of 2024 saw a dip in activity, with only 15,941 residential units registered—a 12% decline compared to the same period in 2023.

Expert Insights on Market Resilience

Despite the temporary slowdown, industry experts remain optimistic. Debayan Bhattacharya, Principal Partner & Sales Director at Square Yards, emphasized that while the fourth-quarter decline reflects short-term concerns, the broader market trend remains positive.

“Hyderabad’s property market has shown strong post-pandemic growth, and while regulatory changes have influenced sentiment, the yearly performance remains solid. The government’s assurance that projects with prior approvals are unaffected by HYDRAA has been instrumental in maintaining market confidence,” Bhattacharya said.

Developers are actively adapting to new compliance norms and revising their sales strategies, gradually restoring buyer confidence in the market.

Long-Term Growth and Sustainable Market Trends

Looking ahead, experts believe that the introduction of stricter regulations will lead to more sustainable market growth. HYDRAA’s measures aim to curb illegal encroachments and enhance transparency, ultimately strengthening the integrity of Hyderabad’s real estate sector.

“The impact of these changes is temporary,” Bhattacharya noted. “In the long run, they will contribute to a healthier and more structured real estate ecosystem.”

Continued Demand for Premium Properties

Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a hub for IT and Global Capability Centers (GCC) continues to drive demand for premium residential properties. The city’s expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity, and increasing employment opportunities make it an attractive destination for both local and international buyers.

Despite short-term fluctuations, experts predict that demand for high-end residential spaces catering to the city’s professional class will remain strong. As economic growth and urban development persist, Hyderabad’s real estate market is expected to sustain its upward trajectory, offering lucrative investment opportunities in the long run.

While HYDRAA’s regulatory framework has introduced new challenges, the Hyderabad real estate market continues to demonstrate adaptability and resilience. With increasing transparency and strong demand, the sector is poised for long-term stability and growth.