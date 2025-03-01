Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, who recently made an announcement with regards to her pregnancy, has made her first appearance after the news.

The actress was papped at the Filmalaya Studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Saturday. The actress posed for the paparazzi in front of her vanity van. She opted for an all white summer outfit as the maximum city gears up for an intense bout of summer with Saturday temperature clocking at a blistering 35°C after the departure of a short breezy period.

Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra announced on Friday that they are all set to become parents. In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared an image, which shows hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties with delicate ribbon bows. The picture symbolises expecting parents.

The couple’s friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate Kiara and Sidharth. Sharvari wrote, “Congratulations”.

Actor Ishaan Khatter said, “Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey. Actress Huma Qureshi simply congratulated the couple. Actress Neha Dhupia called it the “best news ever” as she congratulated the couple.

Actress Sonam Kapoor’s producer sister Rhea congratulated the two. It was on the sets of ‘Shershaah’, where the two met and fell in love in 2020. The two maintained their silence on dating rumours.

In 2023, they married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. ‘Shershaah’, a biographical war film was based on the life of Kargil war hero, Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in action in the Kargil War. The film was directed by Vishnuvardhan.

Sidharth Malhotra stars in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. On the work front, Sidharth will next be seen in ‘Param Sundari’ with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The two have wrapped up the Kerala schedule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.