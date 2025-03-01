India showcases green hydrogen bus for sustainable transportation to experts, investors

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) India took a major step towards green mobility on Saturday with a demonstration ride of a Green Hydrogen-powered bus on the Taj Palace Hotel, Sardar Patel to Bharat Mandapam route.

Speaking on the occasion, Umesh Shrivastava, Executive Director of Indian Oil, emphasised the significance of the initiative. "I did not just undertake the journey; I facilitated it, for you, our guests from the US, and everyone here. This is a statement from Indian Oil and the Government that India has arrived with respect to energy transition. We are moving towards green fuels, and Indian Oil has been focussing on hydrogen for the past 20 years or more."

The demonstration was attended by global energy experts and investors who praised India's commitment to clean energy.

Dr. Namit Choksi, a venture capital investor, highlighted the long-term benefits of green hydrogen buses, stating, "The bus is excellent and very important for our future generations. I want to thank the government for investing significantly in its research and development."

Dr. Christian Gasparic, Global Head of Mobility at Kearney, applauded India's efforts, saying, "It's great that this initiative exists. I am very happy that India is striving towards contributing to sustainability goals. Transportation is one of the key sources of greenhouse emissions, and green hydrogen technology in public transport could be an excellent contribution to this."

Renowned physicist Dr. Brian Greene also shared his thoughts on the ride, calling it a glimpse into the future.

"It's a wonderful experience. The fact that this is powered by a renewable source could be the way forward, that’s enormously exciting. We have to move towards green energy; we have to save our planet. Transportation is one of the key sources of greenhouse emissions, and hydrogen technology in public transport could be an excellent contributor to reducing that. This is definitely very important. If India figures out the supply of green hydrogen and the fueling infrastructure, this could be a very promising technology," he said.

Hydrogen fuel cell buses are among the most environmentally friendly alternatives, as they emit only water vapour, unlike traditional internal combustion engines that burn fossil fuels. Instead of combustion, hydrogen fuel cells convert the chemical energy of hydrogen into electrical energy through an electrochemical process, resulting in zero harmful emissions.

This initiative aligns with India's broader vision of transitioning to green fuels and reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector.

