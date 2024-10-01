Ariana Grande is open to having a face-lift

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has shared that she is not averse to the idea of having a face-lift. The singer recently sat down to reveal her beauty tactics while sitting for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair and made the revelation.

During the session she also shared all the cosmetic procedures she has had to stay looking young, reports ‘Female First UK’.

When her ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, asked Ariana during the video chat, “Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?”, the singer denied having any procedures.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she also rejected rumours she had got a nose and b**b job, with the polygraph examiner deployed by Vanity Fair confirming she was telling the truth.

When Cynthia asked Ariana, “Did you get a face-lift?”, the singer replied, “No, not yet. I’m open.” Ariana also called the test the “best day” of her life as it allowed her to hit back at people spreading rumours about procedures she may have got done.

The singer then stressed she had not undergone a “fox eye lift”, saying she had never heard of it and didn’t know what it involved.

When Cynthia asked if Ariana had a chin implant, she frowned and asked, “How do they do that?” But Ariana did admit she had had fillers and Botox in “various places” – and said she had stopped getting jabbed “like four years ago”.

She added, “That is the extent (of my work)… (I am) in full support of all people who do these things. Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?”

When Ariana was asked if she had underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift, she laughed and responded, “Get the f*** out of here. That wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing and I’m okay with that you know?”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.