SIT Stops Investigation after SC Comments: Tirupati Laddu Controversy

In a significant development and what can be a rude shock to the AP state government, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has temporarily halted its investigation over the alleged ghee adulteration in Tirupati Laddu. The SIT's decision to stop the investigation comes following a Supreme Court hearing on the laddu controversy on Monday (September 30). The court has sought the opinion of the Solicitor General on whether the SIT investigation, set up by the state government, should continue or if a different agency should conduct the inquiry.

As a result, the SIT has paused its probe until a decision is made by the Supreme Court regarding the issue. The court heard petitions filed by former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and Subramanian Swamy, requesting an independent investigation into Chief Minister Chandrababu's allegations that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of the Tirupati laddu.

The SIT had conducted a three-day investigation into the ghee adulteration allegations and obtained key information from TTD officials, including the delay in filing complaints. The SIT also conducted inspections at the TTD's marketing and procurement GM's office.

