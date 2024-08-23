Kiran Abbavaram Marries Rahasya Gorak in Coorg!

Rahasya Gorak, the first female lead in a movie, and young Telugu hero Kiran Abbavaram got married on Thursday night at a resort in Coorg, Karnataka. Kiran tied the marriage knot and performed the three-thread ceremony in accordance with Telugu customs. Only a few friends and close family members were present.

Following their initial appearance as the hero and heroine of the movie, Rajavaaru Ranivaaru, Kiran, and Rahasya went on to become friends. Eventually, they had a romantic relationship, but they kept it quiet. This year, in March, they made their engagement formally known. They are now officially joined as of the wedding.

Watch: