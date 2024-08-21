Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak’s Wedding Festivities Begin!

Tollywood's young hero Kiran Abbavaram is set to marry his girlfriend and co-star Rahasya Gorak on August 22. The wedding celebrations will be held in Coorg, Karnataka, and friends and family will be in attendance. The couple is currently immersed in the festivities, and the soon-to-be bride has shared photos from the celebrations.

Kiran and Rahasya both made their debut in Tollywood with 'Raja Vaaru Rani Vaaru' after working on a few short films. Their bond grew stronger during the shoot, and they have been dating for seven years. Having recently gotten engaged, the couple is now preparing for their wedding, which will take place in Coorg, where the bride's family resides.