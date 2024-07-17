KCR's Dialogue in Double iSmart: BRS Leaders Angry!

Double Ismart, starring Ram Pothineni and directed by Puri Jagannadh, is now being criticized for using the former CM KCR's voice in the song. The usage of KCR's voice in the latest released song, Maar Munth Chod Chinta, is disrespectful to the former CM.

Double Ismart, the sequel of Ismart Shankar, is one of the highly anticipated Puri Jagannadh movies that is embroiled in controversy. Movie makers recently released a lyrical song from the movie, with KCR's voice used. The fans and netizens objected to this for insulting the former CM.

Telangana netizens and KCR fans are furious for using KCR's words "Am Jeddamantav Mari" twice in the song. Amidst the controversy, the movie team has yet to respond to it.

