Jathi Ratnalu Star Naveen Polishetty recovering from multiple hand fractures

Naveen Polishetty is recovering from injuries sustained in a fall. On July 17th, he spoke about his multiple fractures for the first time.

"Life update. Have unfortunately suffered severe multiple fractures in my hand and injured my leg too. It’s been very tough but working towards full recovery so I can perform at my energetic best for you. Your support, patience and love is the only medicine I need. Exciting films in development. Please trust updates only from me. Can’t wait to entertain you on the big screen soon. Hope you are all doing well. Love you always. Your JaaneJigar," the actor wrote.

He added that he is very excited for his upcoming films. "The development work is going on in full swing everyday and I will be shooting them post full recovery. As always your encouragement and love means everything to me! It serves as a source of motivation as I work towards returning to film shoots. I can’t wait to be back on screen and entertain you guys once again," he added.