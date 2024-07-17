Deepika Padukone: Never followed a diet I cannot be consistent with

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone said that she eats well and has never followed a diet that she cannot be consistent with.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a collage of pancakes paired with whipped cream, brownie with ice cream and samosas.

For the caption, the mother-to-be shared that she eats well.

“Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, Consistency and Listening to YOUR Body,” Deepika said.

The 38-year-old shared that there is a misunderstanding around the word diet.

“There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word 'Diet’. We often believe that 'Diet' means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest. What 'Diet' really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual,” she said.

“The word actually comes from the Greek word ‘diaita’, which means ‘way of life’. I've always, for as long as I can remember, followed a 'Balanced Diet',” Deepika wrote.

Deepika strongly said that she loves to indulge.

“And it is for me 'a way of life'. I've never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad. Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn't my way of life,” she wrote.

“Ever heard the phrase 'you are what you eat?' If there's one thing I've learnt (the hard-ish way) it is that those words couldn't be truer.”

Talking about her work, Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn.

