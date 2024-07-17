Madonna teases her biopic ‘Who’s That Girl’ is back in works

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Queen of Pop Madonna has teased that her biopic is back in work and has been titled as “Who’s That Girl”

Madonna took to social media, where she posted a picture in which she is seen with a typewriter and making edits to a movie script.

“I Need A-Lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY. (Story of my life),” she captioned the post on Instagram, reports deadline.com.

In one picture, a line is drawn across the title M Untitled. The new title of the biopic is “Who’s That Girl”, taken from Madonna’s 1987 film and song of the same name.

The script is noted as being “Rewritten by Madonna and ECW.”

News of the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker working on her biopic comes almost a year and a half after the project was paused indefinitely.

In January 2023, it was reported that the film at Universal Pictures had been scrapped.

The Queen of Pop was set to direct the film about her life and career, penning the script with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson.

Actress Julia Garner was chosen by Madonna to star in the film after proving to be a standout in a singing and dancing boot camp.

