Pappu Yadav demands immediate arrest of Jitan Sahani's killers

Patna, July 17 (IANS) After the gruesome murder of Jitan Sahani, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav visited the house of his son Mukesh Sahani in Darbhanga on Wednesday and consoled him and his family. He demanded the immediate arrest of the accused followed by a speedy trial to ensure justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused.

Pappu Yadav raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Bihar.

“The way he was murdered has shocked everyone in the country. I have urged the immediate arrest followed by a speedy trial and capital punishment for those who were involved in the murder. It has put a serious question mark on the law and order situation in Bihar,” Yadav said.

He expressed his shock and grief over the killing of Jitan Sahani and highlighted his concern over the frequent murders in various districts of Bihar.

“I want to ask the state government to call an all-party meeting to address the rising crime rate. The criminals do not have caste or religion,” he said.

The Purnea MP said that he met the ADGP Bihar and the Chief Secretary on Tuesday and discussed the incident. He urged them to solve the case promptly.

Meanwhile, the Darbhanga police have made significant progress in the investigation of the murder The district police have detained four individuals based on CCTV footage.

Police sources indicated that the deceased, Jitan Sahani, had lent money on interest to two of the four suspects. An altercation occurred because Sahani had kept the bike of one of the suspects as a guarantee a day before the incident.

The police are gathering information about the financial transactions and mobile call history of the four suspects. The CCTV footage has not been released to the public yet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.