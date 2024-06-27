Kalki 2898 AD: US Premieres Collection

Prabhas' highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Fans and general audiences are raving about the movie.

Last night, premieres for Kalki 2898 AD were held in North America. The film has already grossed $3.3 million in North America alone, and the numbers are still being tallied. The film is expected to break box office records.

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone steals the show in Kalki; her Tollywood debut has been mind-blowing, according to netizens.

Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan play key roles in the film.

