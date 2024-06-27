kalki 2898 ad imdb rating

Finally, the highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD has hit theaters! Critics, fans, and audiences alike are showering the film with rave reviews. Social media is abuzz with Kalki clips, with many praising it as a masterpiece and a potential blockbuster.

Kalki has already garnered a strong opening, grossing $3.3 million in pre-sales alone in North America. This strong start suggests a potential blockbuster run in the US.

The big news is that the film has garnered an IMDb rating of 8 on a scale of 10.

The epic dystopian action comedy with sci-fi elements is expected to amass Rs 180 crore (gross) on the opening day.