'I met my wife Miheeka through an app', says Rana!

South Indian star Rana Daggubati said that he met his wife through an app called House Party when asked about their meeting.

During the 'Committee Kurrollu' promotion interview, Rana opened up about his first meeting with his wife. He said that during the Corona lockdown in 2020, he installed an app called House Party to meet new friends online. In the process, the Bahubali actor met his wife, Miheeka Bajaj. He added that they married in one week.

Rana mentioned that he had known her for a long time, and their connection strengthened through the app. Though she took time to accept, she married him in the end. The actor says meeting his wife online through the app is one of the wildest things he has ever done.