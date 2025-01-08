Game Changer’s Jaragandi Jaragandi: Daler Mehndi Vocals using AI technology

The movie Game Changer is creating much buzz, and one of the reasons for the excitement is the song "Jaragandi Jaragandi". This energetic track has been making waves, thanks to its unique creation process, which involved the use of AI technology.

Composer Thaman recently shared an interesting anecdote about the song's making. The song was first recorded by a Hyderabadi singer named Hanuman. But Thaman wanted to give it a different flavour, so he used AI technology to recreate the track in the voice of one of the leading singers Daler Mehndi. The outcome was surprisingly lifelike; listeners were even convinced that it was Daler Mehndi singing.

Amidst much hullabaloo, "Jaragandi Jaragandi" from Game Changer is expected to be a major highlight of the movie. It looks like, with high-budget sets and choreography by Prabhu Deva, the song will leave its mark in theatres. The dance of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani might attract millions of hearts. Its team member, SJ Surya, also has confidence in this song's success.

Even Thaman has expressed tremendous self-confidence in the potential of the song. Despite teething troubles such as the unofficial leak of the song and negative comments for low-quality audio, Thaman feels that "Jaragandi Jaragandi" will be a game-changer in the movie.

The case of Thaman's experiment with AI technology is not an isolated one. Famous composer A.R. Rahman has also done similar experiments earlier and has shown a growing interest in the use of AI-generated music that could change the face of entertainment.

Also read: Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi Set for January 30 Release?