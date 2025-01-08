Sonu Sood’s Fans Set World Record with 390-Ft Cutout for Fateh Release

The excitement for Sonu Sood's upcoming action thriller Fateh is off the charts. Fans in Sholapur have created a record-breaking 390-foot cutout of the actor, which was carried in a grand procession by 500 students. This massive tribute has set a new world record, reflecting the immense love and admiration for Sonu ahead of the film's release.

But the enthusiasm for Fateh is not limited to just Sholapur. Across India, from the north to the south, the film is generating tremendous buzz. Sonu Sood's visits to cities like Amritsar, Shirdi, Lucknow, and Delhi have drawn huge crowds. Fans have shown their support with exciting gestures, including creating custom Fateh-themed t-shirts, statues, and even decorating autos with the movie's branding.

Social media has been flooded with videos of these heartfelt fan tributes, with fans sharing their excitement on various platforms. These displays of support highlight the overwhelming anticipation for Fateh, which promises to be a game-changer in the action genre. The 390-foot cutout stands as a massive tribute to Sonu Sood and also showcases the widespread popularity the film has already gained.

Directed and written by Sonu Sood, Fateh is a high-energy action thriller that delves into the world of cybercrime. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal under Zee Studios and Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, the film is set for release on 10th January 2025. With its gripping storyline and action-packed scenes, Fateh is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.