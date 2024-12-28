Game Changer: One Day of Filming Costs Millions

Ram Charan and director Shankar’s highly anticipated film Game Changer is set to hit theaters on January 10, 2025, as a special Sankranti release. The film’s promotional campaign has already gone global, with a recent event in Dallas, USA, generating significant buzz. While promotions are yet to kick off in the Telugu states, the film is already trending online, creating immense excitement.

Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer boasts a massive budget, reportedly exceeding Rs. 500 crores, including actor remunerations. Known for his high-budget spectacles, Shankar continues his tradition of delivering grand visuals, and Game Changer will not disappoint. The film features three major songs designed to leave a lasting impact, particularly when experienced on the big screen.

One song, "Ra Maccha Maccha," stands out for its scale and grandeur. Featuring 500 dancers, the song was shot across locations like Amritsar and Vizag. The shoot for this single song alone cost Rs. 78 lakhs in one day, with the total expenditure crossing a jaw-dropping Rs. 20 crores.

The film stars Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan, with Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil, SJ Suryah, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore in key roles. Dil Raju promises that the film’s cinematic scale and grandeur will be best appreciated in theaters, making Game Changer a must-watch this Sankranti!

