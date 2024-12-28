Telangana Holiday Calendar 2025: Check List of Public Holidays

The Telangana state government has officially declared the holiday calendar for 2025, which the citizens will be able to refer to for the next year. According to the declaration, the calendar has a total of 50 holidays, including 27 general holidays and 23 optional holidays.

The order was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and clarified the holiday calendar for the next year.

The calendar includes several different festivals and observances to cover the varied cultural population within the state.

The holidays for 2025 include

New Year: 1 January

Bhogi: 13 January

Sankranti/Pongal: 14 January

Republic Day: 26 January

Maha Shivaratri: 26 February

Holi: 14 March

Ugadi: 30 March

Ramzan: 31 March

Ramzan Marnadu: April 1

Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: April 5

Shri Ram Navami: April 6

Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

Good Friday: April 18

Bakreed: June 7

Muharram: July 6

Bonalu: July 21

Independence Day: August 15

Krishna Ashtami: August 16

Vinayaka Chavithi: August 27

Milad-un-Nabi: September 5

Bathukamma: September 21

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dashami: October 2

Vijaya Dashami Marwan: October 3

Diwali: October 20

Kartika Pournami: November 5

Christmas: December 25

Boxing Day: December 26

The citizens can now plan their personal and professional schedules accordingly, keeping in mind the comprehensive list of holidays provided by the Telangana state government.

