Telangana Holiday Calendar 2025: Check List of Public Holidays
The Telangana state government has officially declared the holiday calendar for 2025, which the citizens will be able to refer to for the next year. According to the declaration, the calendar has a total of 50 holidays, including 27 general holidays and 23 optional holidays.
The order was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari and clarified the holiday calendar for the next year.
The calendar includes several different festivals and observances to cover the varied cultural population within the state.
The holidays for 2025 include
New Year: 1 January
Bhogi: 13 January
Sankranti/Pongal: 14 January
Republic Day: 26 January
Maha Shivaratri: 26 February
Holi: 14 March
Ugadi: 30 March
Ramzan: 31 March
Ramzan Marnadu: April 1
Jagjivan Ram Jayanti: April 5
Shri Ram Navami: April 6
Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
Good Friday: April 18
Bakreed: June 7
Muharram: July 6
Bonalu: July 21
Independence Day: August 15
Krishna Ashtami: August 16
Vinayaka Chavithi: August 27
Milad-un-Nabi: September 5
Bathukamma: September 21
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Vijaya Dashami: October 2
Vijaya Dashami Marwan: October 3
Diwali: October 20
Kartika Pournami: November 5
Christmas: December 25
Boxing Day: December 26
The citizens can now plan their personal and professional schedules accordingly, keeping in mind the comprehensive list of holidays provided by the Telangana state government.
