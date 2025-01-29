Coffee With A Killer: Telugu Thriller Movie Premiering on Aha From January 31

Get ready for a mind-bending journey with Coffee With A Killer, a Telugu-language thriller starring Satyam Rajesh in the lead role. Set to drop on January 31, 2025, the film will be available for streaming on Aha, the popular OTT platform.

A Plot Twisting Over Coffee

Coffee With A Killer is a gripping story that delves into the themes of deception, fate, and the unexpected outcomes of seemingly innocent choices. The plot follows a police officer, portrayed by Ravi Prakash, who has a chilling premonition of a crime about to unfold in a bustling, high-end coffee shop in Hyderabad. What starts as a casual visit soon spirals into a series of thrilling events, connecting the lives of a variety of customers in unexpected ways.

The film introduces a trio of friends, dubbed the 'Cinema Batch,' who casually discuss their favorite thriller films, only to realize they might be living through their very own suspenseful story. As each character reveals their background and motivations, the intricate web of connections between them begins to unravel, leading to a series of dramatic and suspenseful twists.

Mark Your Calendar

Coffee With A Killer promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster of suspense, mystery, and unexpected turns.

