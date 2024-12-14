Allu Arjun’s First Reaction: Speaks to Media, Reiterates Support to Revathi’s Family

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has finally broken his silence over the Sandhya Theatre incident that occurred during the release of his film. During an interaction with the media, Allu Arjun expressed his grief over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the loss of life.

"I have been coming to Sandhya Theatre for the last 20 years for my film releases. But nothing like this has ever happened before. The loss of life is extremely painful," Allu Arjun said.

The actor also stated that he would soon meet the family of the deceased and offer his support in every way possible. "I will support the family in every way I can. I request the family to forgive me," he added.

Allu Arjun thanked his fans, family members, and friends for supporting him in such a critical moment. "I am thankful to my fans, family members, and friends who supported me during this difficult time," he said.

The incident at the Sandhya Theatre has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with many celebrities expressing their condolences to the family of the deceased. The incident has also raised questions about the safety measures in place at cinema halls during film releases.

