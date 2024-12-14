Ridhima Pandit on Neeraj Panday: Couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and guide

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Ridhima Pandit, who is making her Bollywood debut with “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”, has heaped praise on director Neeraj Pandey, saying that she couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and guide.

Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Tamannaah Bhatia, Divya Dutta opposite Avinash Tiwary, in “Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”, Ridhima plays a powerful and nuanced role which is pivotal to the story line.

Sharing her experience of working with the renowned director Neeraj Pandey, the talented actress Ridhima said, “Working with Neeraj Pandey sir has been a dream come true. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor and guide.

She added: “His vision, precision, and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. Playing this role was both challenging and rewarding, as it allowed me to explore a new dimension of my craft.”

Ridhima also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on a project that resonates with her as an actor and a storyteller.

“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar” unfolds a gripping tale of a heist, a relentless police officer, and a pursuit that spans 15 years, offering a thrilling mix of high-stakes drama. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz. The thriller delves into crime, obsession, and the pursuit of justice.

Talking about Ridhima, she started her career as a model, and made her acting debut in 2016 with the sitcom 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant'. The show featured Karan Grover in the lead.

She was then seen playing various characters in the comedy show 'The Drama Company'. It featured comedians Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sudesh Lehri, and Sanket Bhosale.

Ridhima also hosted 'Dance Champions', and was the second runner up in the stunt reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. The season was won by Punit Pathak.

She essayed the role of Amrita in 'Haiwaan: The Monster'. It starred Param Singh, and Ankit Mohan.

