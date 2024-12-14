Allu Arjun's Emotional Appeal After Bail: 'I Will Meet the Victim’s Family'

December 14, 2024

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a new low-pressure area may develop over the Bay of Bengal in the next four days, which may bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea in the next 48 hours. This system is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the coast of Andhra Pradesh by December 17.