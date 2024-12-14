Allu Arjun's Emotional Appeal After Bail: 'I Will Meet the Victim’s Family'
After being granted bail in the Sandhya Theater case, actor Allu Arjun addressed the media once again. He expressed his deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident in which a woman named Revathi passed away during the release of his movie. Allu Arjun stated that the incident was entirely unintentional and conveyed his heartfelt apologies to the bereaved family, requesting their forgiveness. He also thanked his fans, family, and friends for their unwavering support during this difficult time.
Key Highlights from Allu Arjun's Press Meet:
- Allu Arjun expressed his deep regret over the tragic death of Revathi at Sandhya Theater during his movie release.
- He clarified that the incident was accidental and not under his control, stating that it was the first time such an event had occurred in his 20 years of visiting that theater during film releases.
- The actor mentioned that he would personally meet the grieving family soon and assured them of his support in every possible way.
- He requested the family to forgive him and acknowledged the immense emotional pain caused by the incident.
- Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude towards his fans, family, and friends for standing by him during this tough period
