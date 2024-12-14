Allu Arjun Arrest: Fan Attempts Suicide

In a shocking incident, one of the fans of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun tried to take his life by pouring petrol onto himself, demanding the release of the actor. The shocking incident took place early this morning, and the police nabbed the fan.

The fan has been identified as a 25-year-old man. He entered the Chanchalguda jail, where Allu Arjun is lodged, and poured petrol on himself. He demanded police release Allu Arjun since he was arrested in the case.

Police responded instantly and took the fan into their custody immediately. They moved him to a hospital for proper treatment. They also put heavy security around the jail to make sure nothing like that happens in future.

It may be known that Allu Arjun had been granted bail in this case and had been freed from jail by the evening of the same day. In other words, it shows how much craziness fans may do for their favourite actor/hero.

The incident has sent shockwaves around the film industry, with many celebrities worrying over the incident. However, the police have launched an investigation into the incident also and are trying to find what prompted the fan to get to such an extreme situation.

