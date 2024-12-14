Slapgate haunts CM as Rohini slams Nitish following Patna DM’s action against BPSC candidate

Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Rohini Acharya has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh after the latter allegedly slapped a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidate at an examination centre.

In a pointed attack, Acharya uploaded a post on her X handle on the administrative functioning of the Nitish Kumar government and the treatment meted out to the youth of the state.

“The action of the Patna DM was sheer hooliganism," Acharya said.

She further said that “such behaviour reflects poorly on the government’s ability to control its officers and maintain order.”

By accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of allowing this kind of behaviour to flourish, she emphasised the broader issue of alleged corruption, fraud in exams, and the government's failure to address these concerns effectively.

“The slap isn't just an insult of the candidate involved, but of the entire youth of Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar should reply under which rule, did the DM reportedly slap that youth,” Acharya said.

Her social media post further intensifies the criticism, accusing the administration of venting its frustrations through physical force rather than addressing systemic issues.

The controversy surrounding Patna DM Singh's actions — particularly the incident where he allegedly slapped a BPSC candidate — has escalated into a serious issue.

The incident occurred at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna, following the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination conducted by the BPSC on Friday.

After candidates raised concerns about exam irregularities, including allegations of rigging and paper leaks, a protest ensued.

In response, the Patna DM Singh arrived at the scene and in a bid to manage the situation, which had turned tense, he reportedly slapped a candidate who was allegedly part of the protest.

In his defence, Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has stated that his intention was never to hurt anyone.

“The situation became tense due to the demonstration by BPSC candidates, who were blocking the road and disrupting traffic,” Singh said. He claims that he used "mild force" to disperse the crowd and restore order and that his actions were motivated by the need to manage the law and order situation.

He further said that an examination centre official suffered a heart attack and a candidate also fainted there. As the ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam, he wanted to remove them and give passage to the victims.

