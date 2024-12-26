Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Celebrate Their First Christmas Together Post-Wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari delighted her fans by sharing an endearing snapshot on Instagram, marking her first Christmas celebration with her husband, Siddharth. This festive moment was made even more special as Aditi shared a heartfelt photo accompanied by warm wishes for the season.

In her Instagram post, Aditi wrote, "Merry Christmas… happy holidays. Be happy, be kind, spread love." The post quickly captured the attention of her followers, who couldn't help but admire the couple’s joyous celebration.

Inside Aditi and Siddharth’s Second Wedding Celebration

The couple recently held a second wedding ceremony in the picturesque setting of Rajasthan. They shared a series of enchanting photos on social media, expressing their happiness through a beautifully written note:

"Two friends tied the knot, surrounded by their chosen family. The occasion was filled with love, music, and joy. With heartfelt vows, lively dances, and countless memories, this was not just a wedding but a union of souls."

The celebrations featured several pre-wedding festivities, including a mehendi ceremony, a cocktail evening, and the main wedding event. Aditi stunned in a chic white and black sharara set with a bright yellow dupatta during the mehendi, while Siddharth opted for a sleek black sherwani. For their wedding at Alila Fort Bhishangarh, Aditi wore a regal red Sabyasachi lehenga, and Siddharth complemented her in an elegant ivory sherwani.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by close friends and industry colleagues, such as Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal, Farah Khan, Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya, and Patralekha, among others.

The Couple’s Love Story

Aditi and Siddharth initially tied the knot in an intimate South Indian ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. The couple, who began their relationship while working on Maha Samundram in 2021, announced their engagement in March this year with a sweet selfie that melted hearts online. Known for keeping their romance under wraps, their journey has been nothing short of magical.

Their recent wedding festivities further solidify their commitment, with the couple stating, "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."

Fans eagerly await more glimpses of this adorable pair as they embark on their new journey together.

