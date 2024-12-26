Ram Charan's Game Changer Trailer: Release Date Fixed

The wait is getting over for the fans of Ram Charan as the trailer for his much-awaited film Game Changer is going to be released on December 30, 2024. Directed by the prolific filmmaker S. Shankar, Game Changer comes as a milestone in his career as it is, the first time that he is working with an acclaimed director.

The film, which is to be released in the theatres with much fanfare on January 10, 2025, is doing great in terms of teasers and songs. The teaser, which was launched in Lucknow with much fanfare at a star-studded event, had millions of views on social media platforms. The one-minute teaser showcased Ram Charan's transformation from an academic to an action-packed political hero, with glimpses of him fighting corrupt forces and engaging in romantic sequences with Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead.

The teaser has already created much anticipation, teasing the fans with high-octane action and a gripping political narrative. Ram Charan's portrayal of Ram Nandan IAS, an honest civil servant fighting for justice, has struck a chord with the audience. His performance in dual roles, along with a strong supporting cast, has raised expectations for what is to come in the film.

Additional fun has been added by songs composed by S. Thaman, who has also already started doing the rounds. Overseas bookings already on and an elaborate pre-release event already conducted in the Curtis Culwell Center, Dallas, USA has Game Changer ready for a global thunderous success.

The trailer release date was posted by a film industry tracker on his X handle who simply wrote, "Game Changer Trailer Dec 30." The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, and they are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the trailer. With just a few days to go, the excitement is building up, and it remains to be seen how the trailer will be received by fans and critics alike.

Game Changer Trailer Dec 30✅ pic.twitter.com/HYS9dT3rEL — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 25, 2024

Also read: Baby John Day-1 Box Office Collection: Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 12.5 Crore