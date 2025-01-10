Adavi Sesh Faces Controversy as Actresses Exit Two Major Projects

Adavi Sesh, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, is reportedly facing recurring challenges with his leading ladies. Recent incidents have fueled speculation about his working relationships, with actresses exiting his films midway through production.

The latest controversy involves Shruti Haasan, who was cast alongside Sesh in the upcoming film Decoit. After completing two shooting schedules, Shruti Haasan unexpectedly walked out of the project. Sources suggest that Sesh was dissatisfied with her performance, creating circumstances that led to her departure. Shruti Haasan has since been replaced by Mrunal Thakur, who is now shooting for the film.

This isn't the only project where such issues have surfaced. Goodachari 2, another highly anticipated film featuring Sesh, also witnessed a similar scenario. Banita Sandhu, originally cast as the female lead, left the film after the Bhuj schedule. Insiders hint at Sesh's dissatisfaction as a contributing factor, though the exact reasons for her exit remain undisclosed. Wamiqa Gabbi has since taken over the role and recently completed the Europe schedule.

Despite these setbacks, the team behind Goodachari 2 is gearing up to release glimpses of the film soon. However, the frequent exits of leading actresses from Sesh’s projects have sparked conversations in Film Nagar, making headlines and stirring curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.

