Fear OTT Release: Vedhika's Psychological Thriller Now Streaming on This Platform

The much-awaited psychological thriller Fear, starring Vedhika in the lead role, has made a surprise entry onto Amazon Prime Video today, January 22, without any prior announcement. Directed by Dr. Haritha Gogineni, the film boasts a stellar cast including Aravind Krishna, JP (Jayaprakash), Pavitra Lokesh, Anish Kuruvilla, Sayaji Shinde, Satya Krishna, Sahithi Dasari, and Shani.

Produced by A.R. Abhi under the Dattatreya Media banner, Fear masterfully blends psychological thriller and horror elements while shedding light on the critical topic of parental responsibility in raising teenagers.

A Global Success Despite Low-Key Promotions

Released in theaters on December 14, Fear didn’t initially capture the attention of mainstream audiences, primarily due to limited promotional efforts. However, the film garnered immense recognition on the international stage, winning over 60 prestigious awards at various global film festivals even before its theatrical release.

A Second Chance on OTT

While the film’s theatrical release didn’t achieve widespread success, its arrival on Amazon Prime Video offers a new opportunity for audiences to discover this captivating tale. With its mix of emotional depth, suspense, and horror, Fear is poised to reach a broader audience and earn the recognition it deserves.