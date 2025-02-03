5 Most Awaited OTT Web Series Coming in 2025

OTT platforms have been keeping audiences hooked with exciting and popular shows, from Bobby Deol’s Aashram to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. These shows have become fan favorites, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the new seasons. Here’s a look at the 5 most anticipated web series coming soon:

The Family Man Season 3

Last year, filmmakers Raj & DK confirmed that The Family Man will return for Season 3. Fans were thrilled by the announcement and reports suggest Jaideep Ahlawat will be the antagonist, challenging Manoj Bajpayee's character. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next in this thrilling spy drama.

Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The teaser for Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, starring Bobby Deol as the godman Baba Nirala, has already been released. This popular crime drama is produced and directed by Prakash Jha, and will be available on Amazon MX Player. While the release date is yet to be announced, viewers are excited for the next chapter of this gripping story.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Season 2

Netflix India and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will return for Season 2. The announcement was made through a collaborative post on Instagram, with a promise that “Mehfil phir se jamegi.” The series features an impressive cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha, and is expected to dive deeper into the world of the historical drama.

Farzi Season 2

Farzi, the popular crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, will return for Season 2. Shahid Kapoor confirmed the second season, stating the story had plenty of potential to continue after the open-ended finale of Season 1. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video, and fans are excited to see how the story unfolds.

Panchayat Season 4

The fourth season of the much-loved show Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, is currently being filmed. Amazon Prime Video India shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set, creating excitement for the next season. All three previous seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.