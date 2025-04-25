H-1B Applicants Face Unusual Biometrics Demands from USCIS, Prompting Legal Warnings

In a surprising shift in immigration policy enforcement, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has begun requesting home addresses and biometric data from H-1B visa applicants — a departure from the agency’s standard protocol.

The development has alarmed immigration attorneys across the country, as it directly affects international students and skilled workers associated with over 240 colleges and universities nationwide.

“These requests are highly unusual,” said immigration attorney Vic Goel of Goel & Anderson, speaking to Forbes. “Biometrics are not typically required in H-1B case types, and there’s no clear explanation for why USCIS is demanding them now.”

The agency is issuing a growing number of Requests for Evidence (RFEs) that ask for personal information typically unrelated to H-1B applications. According to legal experts, many of these RFEs lack specific justification, leaving employers and attorneys in a legal gray area.

Goel suggests that applicants and attorneys cite 8 CFR 103.2(b)(16)(i) in their responses, which mandates USCIS to share any unusual information influencing its decisions.

This unexplained shift comes amid heightened immigration enforcement under the Trump administration and is raising broader concerns about intent — particularly the potential chilling effect on international students and skilled foreign workers considering opportunities in the U.S.

With no official clarification from USCIS, immigration advocates are urging transparency and caution in responding to these requests.