OTT Releases 2025 Full List: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Disney+Hotstar and More

Gear up for an exciting weekend with a brand-new lineup of OTT releases! Whether you're craving a thrilling action-packed ride, a touching drama, or a suspenseful crime series, there's something for everyone. With streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Netflix, and Apple TV+ rolling out fresh titles, these releases are perfect for your weekend binge. Explore the full list of must-watch movies and shows that you won't want to miss:

1. Prison Cell 211 - Netflix

A Spanish mini-series that follows a human rights lawyer who becomes an inmate during a prison riot. As he fights to survive, he must navigate a complex situation and prove the truth. A must-watch for fans of high-stakes drama.

2. The Mehta Boys - Amazon Prime Video

This heartwarming movie stars Boman Irani and Avinash Tiwary as an ambitious architect and his father who are forced to spend 48 hours together after a tragic loss. The film explores the challenges they face living under one roof, blending emotion and humor in a unique way.

3. Celebrity Bear Hunt - Netflix

Join British celebrities as they are hunted by survival expert Bear Grylls in the Costa Rican jungle. Hosted by Holly Willoughby, this reality competition promises thrills and adventure in the wild.

4. Love You To Death - Apple TV+

A romantic comedy about Raúl and Marta, two high school friends who reconnect at a funeral. As they rediscover their friendship, they must face new challenges and reassess their beliefs.

5. Loveyapa - Theatres

Directed by Advait Chandan, this movie starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor is about a young couple whose plan to marry hits a bump when they swap phones for a day, leading to shocking revelations.

6. Kinda Pregnant - Netflix

This romantic comedy revolves around Lainy, a young girl who pretends to be pregnant in a desperate bid to settle down, only to meet her dream guy. A hilarious and heartfelt tale of love and self-discovery.

7. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan - Netflix

This documentary dives into the intense rivalry between two of the biggest cricketing nations—India and Pakistan. Perfect for sports fans, it explores the history and passion behind one of the world's most thrilling sports rivalries.

8. Kobali - Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping Telugu drama about two families entangled in a web of power struggles, betrayal, and revenge. Starring Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, and Revanth Levaka, this series is filled with suspense and intrigue.

9. Badass Ravi Kumar - Theatres

In this action-packed thriller, Himesh Reshammiya returns as Ravi Kumar in a spin-off to Xpose (2014). Expect thrilling action sequences and a gripping plot.

10. Bogotá: City of the Lost - Netflix

A young Korean man moves to Bogotá, Colombia, in search of a better life. As he rises through the ranks of the black market, his journey becomes increasingly dangerous and complicated. A must-watch for crime thriller enthusiasts.

11. I’m Not a Robot - Lionsgate Play

This quirky Korean drama follows a wealthy man allergic to human contact who falls for a woman pretending to be a robot. A lighthearted yet touching story about love and human connection.

12. Apple Cider Vinegar - Netflix

An Australian series that tells the story of wellness guru Belle Gibson and her friend Milla, who built an empire by spreading false health information. A thought-provoking look at the dangers of social media and wellness culture.

13. Conclave - Theatres

Based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel, Conclave is a political thriller about Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), who uncovers dark secrets while leading the selection of a new Pope. This tense, dramatic film will keep you on the edge of your seat.

14. The Åre Murders - Netflix

A Swedish crime thriller set in the ski resort of Åre. A detective finds herself embroiled in a complex case involving a missing girl, turning her vacation into a race against time. Fans of gripping crime dramas will love this one.

15. Mrs. - ZEE5

Starring Sanya Malhotra, this slice-of-life drama follows Richa, a trained dancer and choreographer, as she grapples with societal expectations of domestic life after marriage. A remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen (2021), this movie offers a fresh take on modern relationships.

16. Thandel - Theatres

A romantic thriller set in the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh, Thandel tells the story of a fisherman whose life is turned upside down when he is caught by Pakistani officials in international waters. Featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, this Telugu movie promises a gripping narrative.

17. Cassandra - Netflix

This German sci-fi series revolves around an electronic domestic helper from the '70s who finds herself re-employed when a family moves into the house where she was originally used. A chilling drama that will keep you questioning the future of technology and humanity.

18. Baby John - Amazon Prime Video

A remake of the Tamil film Theri, Baby John stars Varun Dhawan as a police officer who takes on a new identity to protect his family from the dangerous elements of his past. Expect intense action and high drama in this action-packed thriller.