Nani’s HIT 3 Teaser Drops Feb 24 – Release Date, Cast & Latest News

The highly anticipated HIT: The 3rd Case, starring Natural Star Nani, is generating significant buzz ahead of its release. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions, Nani’s own banner.

As a special treat for fans, the makers have planned to unveil an intense teaser on February 24, coinciding with Nani’s birthday. This teaser is expected to showcase a gripping glimpse of Nani as Arjun Sarkar, a fierce and skilled officer from the HIT universe.

A recently released teaser poster hints at the film’s high-octane action, featuring Nani in a commanding pose, holding a sickle, with fallen adversaries surrounding him. This striking visual suggests that the film will present Nani in a powerful and action-packed avatar.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead in this big-budget crime thriller, which promises top-tier production values and gripping storytelling.

HIT: The 3rd Case is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates!