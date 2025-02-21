February 21 Elections Holiday in Meghalaya

The Government of Meghalaya on the 18th of February 2025 announced February 21st, 2025, today as a public holiday in several districts to facilitate the smooth holding of the forthcoming General Elections to the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils.

Places Affected by the Holiday

The holiday shall apply to the following districts of Meghalaya:

East Khasi Hills

West Khasi Hills

South West Khasi Hills

Eastern West Khasi Hills

Ri-Bhoi

East Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills

This is to enable all the qualified voters in these regions to exercise their right to vote in the elections without any work-related conflict.

Special Leave for Employees in the Garo Hills

For workers who are employed in the Garo Hills but reside in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, special leave has been granted by the government. In this way, voters from the concerned districts working in the Garo Hills will be able to cast their votes without any difficulties.

Paid Holiday for Workers

The government has also declared a holiday with pay for industrial unit workers, shop and business workers controlled by the National Industrial Relations (N.I.) Act, 1881. These include:

Shift workers

Daily wage labourers

Casual workers

Moreover, those workers who work outside their constituencies but have registered as voters in the Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills will also receive this paid leave.

Legal Backing for the Provisions

The provision of these holidays and leave allowances is justified under Section 133(2)(b) of the National Industrial Relations Act to ensure that the employees can participate in the elections without fear of loss of income or employment.

Facilitating Smooth Elections

With this announcement, the Meghalaya Government is showing its dedication to having a free and fair election. By announcing that February 21st will be a public holiday in the affected districts and granting special leave to qualified workers, the government is moving positively to have a well-planned and inclusive election process. Wait for more news about the elections and other election-related details.

