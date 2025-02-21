Gold Price Today, February 21: Check Latest Gold & Silver Rate in Your City

Gold prices saw a sharp increase on Friday, February 21, while silver prices declined in several cities. Here's a detailed look at the latest rates across major Indian cities.

Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow

In the northern cities of Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow, gold prices surged, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 80,860 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold reached Rs 88,200 per 10 grams. Silver prices stood at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed a similar trend, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 80,710 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was available for Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, gold rates matched those of Mumbai, with 22-carat gold costing Rs 80,710 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold priced at Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. Silver prices remained at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Kolkata

The gold market in Kolkata also reflected similar trends, where 22-carat gold stood at Rs 80,710 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. Silver rates remained stable at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Pune

Pune followed the trend of Mumbai and Bengaluru, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 80,710 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold reaching Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. Silver prices stood at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad saw slightly higher gold prices, with 22-carat gold costing Rs 80,760 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at Rs 88,100 per 10 grams. Silver prices remained at Rs 1,00,400 per kilogram.

Chennai and Hyderabad

Chennai and Hyderabad followed similar gold pricing as other metro cities, with 22-carat gold priced at Rs 80,710 per 10 grams and 24-carat gold at Rs 88,050 per 10 grams. However, silver prices in these cities stood out, reaching Rs 1,07,900 per kilogram, significantly higher than other cities.

With gold prices on the rise and silver experiencing fluctuations, buyers and investors will be closely monitoring market movements in the coming days.