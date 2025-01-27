TN to use drone mapping to analyse, preserve ecologically-sensitive Ramsar sites

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to use drone mapping technology to analyse and preserve Ramsar sites across the state.

This initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission, which aims to restore 100 wetlands in the state.

Wetlands are critical ecosystems that play an imperative role in maintaining ecological balance, supporting biodiversity, and providing various ecosystem services essential for human survival.

The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, an international treaty established in 1971, provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands globally.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has 18 Ramsar sites, with 17 receiving international recognition after 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Corporation (TNUAVC), operating under the Higher Education Department, will spearhead this effort.

TNUAVC has collaborated with the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Department to deploy drones equipped with advanced RGB and LiDAR technology for this purpose.

The drones, fitted with RGB sensors, will capture high-resolution images to create detailed 3D maps.

Additionally, LiDAR technology will provide highly accurate data for better ecological analysis.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department stated that the initiative would also include Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis and surveys in 15 Ramsar sites, such as, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, Pichavaram Mangrove, Longwood Shola Reserve Forest (Nilgiris), Nanjarayan Bird Sanctuary (Tirupur), Kazhuveli Bird Sanctuary (Villupuram) and Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary (Ariyalur).

The mapping process will prepare land-use and land-cover classification maps for wetlands and their 300-metre buffer zones.

Bathymetric surveys, conducted pre and post-monsoon, will analyse sedimentation patterns to identify high silt or sludge deposits.

The initiative will include hydrological and water flow studies to evaluate evapotranspiration rates, sedimentation, groundwater interactions, flood mapping, and risk assessment.

Machine Learning techniques will be employed to detect and monitor invasive species in the wetlands.

Biodiversity assessments will also be conducted, focussing on flora, fauna, vegetation health, and biomass estimation.

Tamil Nadu’s State Environment and Climate Change Department is already preparing integrated management plans for Ramsar sites, such as the Pallikaranai marshland in Chennai.

Ramsar sites are crucial for biodiversity, water purification, groundwater replenishment, and managing droughts and floods.

Their conservation is also vital for food security and supports the livelihoods and cultural practices of local communities.

An official from the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority noted that many Ramsar sites near urban areas face threats from human encroachment and land grabbing.

These sites will be prioritised for mapping and conservation efforts.

In collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, the state government is developing comprehensive management plans for these wetlands.

The mapping data will support these efforts and contribute to the long-term preservation of Tamil Nadu’s ecological heritage.

