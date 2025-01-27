Madhya Pradesh CM to embark on 4-day visit to Japan today

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will embark on a four-day (January 27 to February 1) foreign visit to Japan on Monday.

He will be visiting three prominent cities in Japan -- Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe -- and will interact with leading industrialists. During the one-to-one interaction with Japan's leading industrialists, the Chief Minister will highlight the opportunities for investment in Madhya Pradesh. He will also invite industrialists to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav along with a group of senior officials will leave for Japan from New Delhi on Monday night. This visit is expected to enhance bilateral trade, open new avenues for investment, and strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s position as a global industrial hub.

During the visit on January 29, CM Yadav will engage in individual meetings with business executives at Tokyo’s Imperial Hotel. Later, he will visit the headquarters of prominent companies, including Bridgestone, and hold discussions with Japan’s major industry bodies, such as the Japan Business Federation and JETRO.

CM Yadav will visit Kyoto to explore the city’s industrial and cultural landmarks. He will hold G2G and B2G meetings to promote collaboration in key sectors. The Chief Minister will conclude his Japan tour and return to New Delhi on February 1. The visit aims to attract investments in key sectors, including agriculture, dairy and food processing, IT/ITeS, robotics, pharmaceuticals, electric vehicles, automobiles, urban infrastructure, aerospace, defence, and tourism. This is CM Mohan Yadav's second foreign visit in a span of three months. His visit aims to showcase MP's investment potential and further strengthen India-Japan trade relations.

Japan is a key trade and investment partner for MP. In the financial year 2023-24, India-Japan trade stood at $22.85 billion, with MP exporting aluminium, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.

In November 2024, the CM visited London and Germany (November 24 and 29) to attract investments for next year's Global Investors' Summit (GIS).

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Madhya Pradesh's Global Investors Summit -2025 on February 24. It is the state’s 8th Global Investors Summit (GIS-2025) to be organised at the Indira Gandhi National Museum of Mankind campus in Bhopal.

Before it, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led MP government held seven Regional Industry Conclaves between March 2024 and January 2025 and received an investment of more than Rs 4 lakh crore, which is expected to generate more than 3 lakh employment opportunities.

