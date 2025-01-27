Hyderabad’s New Eco Paradise: Experium Park to Open Tomorrow! - Check Details

Experium Eco-Friendly Park, a unique eco-recreational destination, is set to open its doors on January 28, 2025. Located at Proddutur Village, near Pragati Resorts and Chilukuru Balaji Temple Road in Hyderabad, Experium is designed to combine environmental education, botanical beauty, and thrilling adventures. This groundbreaking park will be inaugurated by Telangana’s Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao, and Mega Star Chiranjeevi.

The Vision Behind Experium

The idea of Experium was born from Ramadugu Ramdev's deep connection to nature. “My father was once a forest contractor, involved in cutting trees for timber, which led to the deforestation of large areas. But this realization drove him to create a forest on 80 acres of land. This inspired me to create a place that blends nature and art,” Ramdev shared. His passion for plants grew over time, and with a background in fine arts, he envisioned creating a space that would not only showcase nature’s beauty but also educate visitors.

The project began 25 years ago, with an action plan prepared 12 years ago. Ramdev founded "Unique Trees," a company that supplies rare species of plants to top personalities. Over six and a half years, Ramdev traveled to 85 countries to collect over 25,000 plant species, trees, and rare specimens. The project has cost over ₹150 crores and employs nearly 1,000 staff members.

Unique Features of Experium

Experium spans 150 acres and is home to some of the most rare and valuable trees and plants from across the globe. Here are some of the highlights:

25,000 Species of Plants: Imported from 85 countries, including rare and ancient trees valued between ₹1 lakh to ₹3.5 crores.

Incredible Sculptures: With sculptures valued between ₹5 lakhs to ₹1 crore, the park features a collection worth ₹15 crores.

India’s Largest Hampi Theater: Seating up to 1,500 people, this is a grand cultural space.

Stainless Steel Sculptures: Experium is home to India’s only collection of 20 stainless steel sculptures standing 30 feet tall.

Nature Resort: The park includes a natural resort with 40 rooms and 20 cottages, making it an ideal destination for relaxation.

Honeymoon and Special Cottages: Unique honeymoon, first-night, and last-night cottages cater to various needs.

Selfie Spots and Photo Opportunities: With 600 selfie spots, it's the ultimate location for photo lovers, especially for pre-wedding and maternity shoots.

Michelin-Grade Restaurants: The park boasts Hyderabad’s first Michelin-grade chef restaurants, offering world-class cuisine.

Adventure and Immersive Experiences: The park is home to India’s largest snow park, adventure games, and the first-ever four-direction zipline stretching 1 kilometer.

Innovative Attractions: It is the first destination in India with a drive-in LED theater, an aquarium restaurant, and a tree coffee shop.

Experium is not just an eco-park, but a symbol of innovation and nature’s power. The park also features India’s largest box cricket facility, the first man-made beach spread over 12 acres, and a glow garden, all of which contribute to its prestige as an iconic landmark for Hyderabad.

With its stunning blend of art, nature, and adventure, Experium Eco-Friendly Park is set to become a must-visit destination. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or educational experiences, Experium offers something for everyone to enjoy.