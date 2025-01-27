Prabhas's First Look Glimpse from Kannappa Unveiled

The much-awaited first look of Rebel Star Prabhas from Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming devotional drama, Kannappa, is set to be revealed on February 3, 2025. Fans got a glimpse of Prabhas’s intense eyes in the teaser, but they’ve been eagerly waiting for more.

To build anticipation, the makers released a striking pre-look poster showcasing Prabhas’s intense gaze alongside a symbolic Trishul. This intriguing visual has heightened excitement among fans, who are now counting down the days until the full first look is unveiled.

Sources suggest that Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the film. While Akshay Kumar is said to portray Shiva’s original form, Prabhas will reportedly appear as a unique incarnation of the deity who descends to Earth. However, these details remain speculative, and more clarity is expected as the film’s release approaches.

The ensemble cast of Kannappa includes notable names such as Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent cameo roles. Other key roles are played by Mohan Babu, Sarathkumar, Preity Mukundan, Madhoo, and Brahmaji.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, Kannappa is designed as a pan-India project, aiming for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.

Fans of Prabhas and devotional cinema are eagerly awaiting this magnum opus, which promises to be a visual and spiritual treat.