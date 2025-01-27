Parts of Rajasthan experience intense cold, Fatehpur records 0.5 degrees

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Parts of Rajasthan again experienced intense cold as the temperature in many cities dipped. Fatehpur in eastern Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning while Sangariya in the western part of the state registered a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees.

The minimum temperatures in many cities of the state were recorded as under 10 degrees leaving nights colder while days were warmer. Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, Ajmer had a minimum temperature of 7.1, while Bhilwara had 4.9, Vanasthali 6.0 and Alwar registered 3.2 degrees.

Further, cities such as Jaipur and Kota also experienced a drop in minimum temperatures by 4 degrees. Severe cold persisted in the Shekhawati region in the last 24 hours, with minimum temperatures in Churu and Sikar falling below 4 degrees.

Sikar recorded 3.5 degrees, and Churu reported 3.6 degrees -- both the lowest temperatures of the season for January.

Similarly, Kota experienced its coldest night of the season, with a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has further warned of a new Western Disturbance, which is expected to arrive in early February, potentially bringing rain to some regions.

The weather department experts further predict no significant relief from the cold for the next three days, however, a change in Rajasthan's wind patterns from January 29 may provide some respite.

The weather conditions in Rajasthan are expected to shift from February 2 as an active Western Disturbance may impact the Jammu and Kashmir region. This system could affect Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the northeastern parts of Rajasthan.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur predicts clear skies and sunshine across Rajasthan until January 28. While nighttime temperatures will remain low, intensifying the morning and evening chill, daytime sunshine will provide some warmth. From January 29, localized weather activity may bring clouds to parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions, though rainfall remains unlikely.

