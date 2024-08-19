Hyderabad received a fresh spell of heavy downpour on Monday afternoon. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported at Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta and Kacheguda among other places in the city. Due to waterlogging on roads, the vehicular traffic is moving at a snail’s pace.

Amid the reports of traffic chaos in the city, a video of rain water leaking from the roof of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was captured by a passenger who shared it on social media. The visuals show a light dripping of water from the roof of the terminal.

The airport authorities acknowledged that the water is leaking from the ceiling inside the terminal. They ruled out the leakage in the terminal roof and said the heavy downpour caused water to stagnate at one location of the roof. The authorities added that they are taking measures to ensure that this does not happen in future.

Watch the viral video here:

Hyderabad Airport joins the Leaky Roof Infrastructure Party pic.twitter.com/0XC5oDxTeG — serish (@serish) August 19, 2024

Thank you for highlighting the issue. The heavy rainfall led to an unusual water leakage in terminal. Our technical team responded promptly and are working on resolving the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that our ground team is — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) August 19, 2024

