Aug 19, 2024, 16:59 IST
Hyderabad received a fresh spell of heavy downpour on Monday afternoon. Waterlogging and traffic jams were reported at Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, Punjagutta and Kacheguda among other places in the city. Due to waterlogging on roads, the vehicular traffic is moving at a snail’s pace. 

Amid the reports of traffic chaos in the city, a video of rain water leaking from the roof of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was captured by a passenger who shared it on social media. The visuals show a light dripping of water from the roof of the terminal. 

The airport authorities acknowledged that the water is leaking from the ceiling inside the terminal. They ruled out the leakage in the terminal roof and said the heavy downpour caused water to stagnate at one location of the roof. The authorities added that they are taking measures to ensure that this does not happen in future. 

